CRYSTAL BEACH, Ont. - Richard Landen Fowler, 76, of Crystal Beach, passed away Friday (May 10, 2019) in Ellicottville, N.Y., of natural causes.



Richard was born May 3, 1943, in Rugby, Warwickshire, England. He immigrated to Canada in 1948 with his parents and older brother John, and settled in Deep River.



After graduating from Mackenzie High School in Deep River, Richard was awarded a Doctor of Dental Surgery diploma from the University of Toronto in 1967.



He had a successful dentistry career spanning 40 years, including a dental practice in Burlington Ontario.



Richard was known for his cooking, along with having a great sense of humor. His talents and passions included dentistry, jewelry making, woodworking and sailing. Richard was an athlete who was excellent at skiing and squash. He also enjoyed the family cottage north of Toronto, where he loved boating, fishing and duck hunting.



Richard is survived by his partner, Mary Jane Markham; daughter, Jane (Brandon); son, Jeffrey (Leigh); Andrea, Kristin; grandchildren, Jack and Frost; brothers, Steve (Lynne) and John (Rose); nieces, Lisa, Laura and Danielle; and nephews, Michael and Bryan; as well as former wife, Louise.



Richard is predeceased by parents Phyllis Diana, Joan



A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (May 17th, 2019) at the Ellicottville American Legion, 6500 Maples Road, Ellicottville, NY 14731.



In lieu of flowers, members of the family have asked for donations to the Niagara Health Foundation, Welland Ontario. Richard relied on their support over the past years.

