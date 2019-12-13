|
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - Richard M. "Dick" Burrous, 84, passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at Brandon Health and Rehab Center.
He was born April 24, 1935, in Wellsville, N.Y., the son of the late C. Mat and Beryl Lowe Burrous.
Dick was raised in Genesee, Pa., and was a 1953 graduate of Wellsville High School. He attended Penn State University, before transferring to Alfred University, where he graduated with a bachelor of art degree.
After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he spent three and a half years stationed at Fort Dix; Korea; Turkey; and Germany. He was one of a select few, to attend the inaugural flight of Pan Am 707, from Frankfurt to Istanbul. He spent the last year and a half of his military service stationed in Kassel, Germany, during the building of the Berlin Wall, and was honorably discharged in 1961.
Dick returned home to Genesee, to join his father in the family business, Chapman-Burrous Inc. On April 27, 1963, he married Connie Wood, and settled in Wellsville. In 1964, Chapman-Burrous was dissolved, and Burrous Furniture Inc. was established, in Wellsville. He owned and operated Burrous Furniture for 36 years, after which he closed the business and retired to Florida, in 1999.
He was an active participant, and member, of Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville, and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center.
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie, of Sun City Center; a son, Thomas Paul (Trina) Burrous; a daughter, Karen Jill (Joseph) Cronin; five grandchildren, Sarah Emilie Burrous, Alexandra Lynn Burrous, Nicolas Mathew Burrous, Katherine Rose Cronin and Nicole Concetta Cronin; a great-grandson, Carter Allan Pearson; five nieces, Shaun (Smith) Hov, Lise' (Trumbull) Brown, Susan (Trumbull) Biehl, Joni Neus and Jeni Barnes; a nephew, Kevin Smith; a sister-in-law, Nancy Quackenbush; and several cousins.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a son, James Mathew Burrous; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Burrous; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Wanda and David Trumbull, Barbara and Frank Smith and Terry Quackenbush.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in the Immaculate Conception Church, in Wellsville. Burial, with military honors, will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Father Brown Mission Club; the Hart Comfort House; or any .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 13, 2019