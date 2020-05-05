FRANKLINVILLE - Richard M. Colley, of Maple Ave, died Sunday (May 3, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Oct. 30, 1949, in Roseann, Va., he was the son of Cam and Cloah Jewel Colley. On Aug. 25, 2004, in Franklinville, he married Kathy J. "Kat" Bradford, after being together 16 years, who survives. They had 32 years together.
Mr. Colley graduated from both North Tonawanda High School and Sacramento City College. He later graduated from Breeden's Welding School in Pennsylvania.
Richard held many jobs. He retired from CARES, Council on Addiction Recovery Services, were he was a staff member at Weston Manor in Westons Mills.
His other jobs included Bisonite Paint Company in Buffalo, from 1965-1969, Creekside Golf Course in Tonawanda and Holiday Valley.
His interests included NASCAR; hunting; fishing; gardening; riding his Harley; and slow rides on back dirt roads. He loved to read, and enjoyed music like ZZ Top and was a "survivor" of Woodstock.
For 34 years he has been passionate about helping others to recover from the disease of addiction. Sharing his experience, strength and hope, so that others could develop a relationship with God, and find a new life and love unconditionally.
Surviving besides his wife of Franklinville, are two stepchildren, Paul (Mollie) Bradford of Duncanville, Pa. and Danielle (Ben) Murray of Bolivar; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Bobby Ruth White; and William Whaley Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
On line condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 5, 2020.