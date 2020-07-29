1/
Richard M. "Rosie" Rosenswie
OLEAN - Richard M. Rosenswie, of 401 Alder Street, Apt. 57, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) in the Highland Heath Care Hospital in Rochester, following a brief illness.

Rosie was born April 29, 1953, in Olean, and was the son of Richard T. and Barbara J. Payne Rosenswie.

He was a 1972 graduate of ABW High School. Rosie later attended St. Leo College in Florida, receiving a bachelor's degree in physical education.

He worked for Allegany Beverage Company for many years in a number of capacities, including being a salesman and a truck driver. Rosie then went to work for Premo-Limo in Olean as a driver for several years.

Rosie enjoyed softball and was very active in both fast and slow pitch softball for several of the Olean teams. He was inducted into the Western NY Softball Hall of Fame. Rosie also enjoyed a round of golf from time to time.

Rosie is survived by two sisters, Mary Kris Rosenswie and Karen A. Pavlock, both of Olean; two nieces, Amanda (Les) Eccleston of Greece and Kimberly Pavlock-Phetteplace of Olean; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rosie was predeceased by his parents.

In keeping with Rosie's wishes, there will not be any funeral services observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 NY-16, Olean, NY 14760.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
