|
|
RANDOLPH - Richard "Rick" Pearson, 64, of Main Street, Randolph, passed away at home, on Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) of natural causes.
He was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Salamanca, the son of the late Robert Allen Pearson and Grace Eunice Krause Pearson.
Rick was a 1973 graduate of Ellicottville Central School, and retired from Alcoa (Borden's Inc.) in Randolph. In earlier years, he had worked for Dresser Rand, in Olean, as a welder.
He was a member of the Randolph American Legion Sons Post 181; Randolph Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 6533; and the former Randolph Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. Rick enjoyed golfing and riding broncos in area and regional rodeos.
He is survived by three siblings, Carol Woodworth of Fair Oaks, Calif., Bonnie Sanderson of Redding, Calif. and Gary Pearson of Rocklin, Calif.; two children, Holly Ann and Michael; and a close friend, Bill Farnham of Little Valley.
As per Rick's wishes, there will no services held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence for the family visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials, in Rick's memory, may be sent to the Randolph American Legion Post 181, 62 Jamestown St., Randolph, NY 14772 or the Randolph VFW Post 6533, Route 392-242, Randolph, NY 14772.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 26, 2019