LANCASTER, Calif. - Richard Raymond Robbins Sr., 95, passed away quietly, surrounded by family, at his home, Sunday (June 16, 2019).
Richard was born March 7, 1924, to Lewis Levi and Ocie Gross Robbins in Bradford, Pa., the third of four children.
In his life, Richard had many different roles - a loving husband; a dedicated father; both a Marine and Army veteran; and a 25-year Los Angeles County construction inspector.
Richard served in the U.S. Army in the European Front of World War II, in Gen. Patton's 3rd Army, in the 80th Infantry "Blue Ridge" Division. He was awarded a purple heart and several campaign medals.
After the war, Richard attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, and graduated from the National College of Chiropractic.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorthy Lou (Volz) Robbins; his younger brother, Gerald; and his six children, Deborah (Pete), Richard Jr. (Irma), Dennis (Terry), Diana (Richard), Daniel (Teresa) and Frank (Mary); 27 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Levi and Ocie; a brother, Wilfred James; and a sister, Erma.
Richard lived a good and noble life and he will live on in the memories of his loved ones.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at the Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lancaster, Calif.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 28, 2019