GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Richard Skrok, 80, of Mutton Hollow Road, Great Valley, died Monday evening (March 11, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Mr. Skrok attended Salamanca High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict.
He had been employed as a machinist, working at Snyder Manufacturing in Salamanca, retiring in 2004. He had previously been employed at Ellicottville Machining and York Merrit in Ellicottville.
Mr. Skrok enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a fan of both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.
Surviving is his wife, Caroline Hall of Great Valley; a stepson, Aaron Hall of Great Valley; a daughter, Julie Skrok of Florida; and seven grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Richard Skrok Jr.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019