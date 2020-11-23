SALAMANCA - Mr. Richard T. "Goop" Forness, 92, of Salamanca, died suddenly Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at home.
Born Oct. 6, 1928, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Richard and Catherine Beatty Forness. He was married on May 7, 1955, to the love of his life, the former Irma Wunsch, who predeceased him in January, 2009.
He was a tough old bird who enjoyed a good life!
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1946 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict. There, he started eating liver because you could always get a second helping. He always said, "You'll eat anything when you're hungry!"
He had been employed as a water pump operator, for the Salamanca Board of Public Utilities for 14 years, prior to his retirement. Previously, he had been employed at the former Fancher Furniture Company, where he was a foreman for over 20 years, as well as the former Armagost Carpets.
Goop was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish; the former St. Patrick's Church; the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post No. 5296; the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post No. 535; and the Holy Cross Athletic Club.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors; sitting on his deck and sharing stories; a cold beer; and a Johnny Cash song. He was also a devoted Green Bay Packers fan.
Surviving are his "brat kids," two sons, Thomas (Mary) Forness of Salamanca and Dana Forness of Jamestown; and a daughter, Ann Fleming of Colden; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, that loved him and will miss him so much.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Kathleen Jonas, Rita Myers and Lucille Harvey.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca and will be announced. He thought more people would show up if raffle tickets were available for a jug of whiskey.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post No. 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post No. 5296.
Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.