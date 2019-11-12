|
FILLMORE - Richard William Totsline, of 29 E. Main St., died Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) in his home.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1954, in Nunda, a son of the late John and Virginia Prial Totsline. On July 7, 1979, he married Vickie Thayer, who survives.
Rich was a graduate of Fillmore Central School, Class of 1972, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1973 to 1974. He started his work as a mason, with his father, when they built the family home, and later worked for various masonry unions for the remainder of his career. He also was a member of the former Fillmore VFW.
He loved to hunt, fish and trap.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Paula (Paul) Mills of Fillmore, Vicki (Chuck) Wolfer of Centerville, Scott (Jodi) Kenyon of Perry and Eugene (Wendy) Kenyon of Veneta, Ore.; his siblings, Sherril (Michael) Falcone of Fillmore, Randy Totsline of Fillmore, Kevin (Terry) Totsline of Portageville and Wendy (Daryl) Dersam of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.
At this time no services are planned.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired to a Veterans of Foreign Wars of the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019