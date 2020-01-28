|
PORTVILLE - Ricky D. George, of 411 W. Carroll Road, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at his home, following an apparent heart attack.
Ricky was born on June 16, 1962, in Olean, and was a son of Robert L. and Dorothy J. Mix George Sr.
He attended Portville Central School. Ricky worked as a handyman for a number of years before becoming disabled. He especially enjoyed electrical work. Ricky also enjoyed watching movies; listening to music; playing his guitar; and being around his home.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Dorothy J. George of Portville; three children, Amber L. (Zach Knapp) George of Allegany, Ashlyn L. George of Portville and Ricky D. George Jr. of Ashville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Zach and Nolan; three brothers, Robert L. "Bob" George Jr., Randy M. George and Rodney (Sherri) George, all of Portville; and four nieces and nephews.
Ricky was predeceased by his father, Robert L. George Sr., in the early 2000s.
Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Anthony L. Evans will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 28, 2020