BLACK CREEK - Ricky L. White Sr., 62, of 6385 Hyde Flats Road, Black Creek, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday (March 1, 2020) at home.
Born on Aug. 12, 1957, in Cuba, he was a son of Richard White and Avanelle "Nellie" Hamer Stocum. On May 8, 1976, he married the former Suzanna M. "Sue" Johnson, who predeceased him on June 17, 2014.
He was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1976. Ricky had been employed as a skilled laborer for Great Lakes Cheese of Cuba, for 38 years, retiring in 2018. He had also been employed part-time for Crown-Y Recycling of Cuba, for over 30 years, doing various jobs.
He loved camping, hunting, fishing, putt-putt golf and throwing horseshoes, but most of all enjoyed activities that involved his grandchildren, and being able to spend time with them. For many years, when his children were young, he coached farm league and little league baseball.
Ricky was a lifetime member and past chief of the New Hudson Fire Co.
He is survived by his mother, Nell Stocum of Cuba; his children, Karrie (Bronwyn McCormick) of Black Creek, Ricky L. (Jacque) White of Belfast, Joseph (Jessica Washburn) White of Cuba, Shawn-Day Dunning of West Clarksville, Erica McKelvey and Elizabeth Bagdonavicius, both of Olean, and Ashley Irvin of Black Creek; 15 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; four brothers, Lester (Kathy) White of Virginia, Gary (Deanna) White of Salamanca, Larry (Bobby) White of New York and David (Norma) White of Whitney Point; two sisters, Anne (Donny) Rockwell of Little Valley and Kay (Michael) Bump of Lyndon; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife; and father.
The family will receive friends from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., at which time memorial services will be held. The Rev. Rebecca Worth will officiate.
The family request memorials be made to the New Hudson Fire Co., PO Box 1, Black Creek, NY 14714.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2020