PITMAN, N.J.- Rita Dunne, a resident of Pitman, N.J., passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019). She was 93.
Rita was a graduate of S.U.N.Y. Geneseo and received a master's degree from St. Bonaventure University.
She taught first grade at National Park for 20 years, retiring in 1981.
She enjoyed visiting family and friends in Western New York, was a passionate gardener and excellent cook.
Rita was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Sr. and devoted mother of Bernie Jr. and Mary.
She is also survived by her younger brother, William Schleigh of Rochester, N.Y., and predeceased by brothers John Schleigh II and Joseph and sister Phyllis Berfield.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 6, 2019