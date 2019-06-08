Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita F. Marvin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRKVILLE - Rita F. Marvin, of 215 Schepps Lane, formerly of Olean and also of Crossville, Tenn., after retirement, passed away Monday (June 3, 2019) at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse.



Born Sept. 24, 1929, in North Java, she was the daughter of Charles and Alice Sheer Roche. On May 12, 1951, in North Java, she married John Marvin, who predeceased her Jan. 31, 2010.



Mrs. Marvin was a graduate of Arcade Central High School.



She was first employed as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Co., which is where she and her husband met. She later had a career with the former Manufacturer's Hanover Trust Co. in Olean until her retirement.



She was a former member of Sacred Heart Church in Portville and, along with her husband, was a faithful servant to the Lord and to others in the communities in which she lived. She belonged to the Lady Elks in Olean. Upon moving to Crossville, she became an active member of St. Alphonsus Church and served with the Eucharistic ministry as well as the Nazareth ministry. She was a Lady Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 2162 and volunteered as a cook for its annual Octoberfest.



She assisted with the Cumberland Medical Center's Lifeline program, volunteered at the Cumberland County Playhouse and was a member of 127 South Senior Center in Crossville.



Surviving are five children, Janice (Joseph) Procopio of Kirkville, Mary (Curt) MacDonald of Shinglehouse, Pa., Patricia Marvin of Orchard Park, Dolores Marvin of Olean and Chuck Marvin of Haverhill, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rowena (Norman) Garhardt of Marilla, Ann (Ken) Bush of North Chili and Theresa (Donald) Simons of Strykersville; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was anticipating the upcoming arrival of her 15th great-grandchild.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters; and five brothers.



Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , 101 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst, NY 14228.



