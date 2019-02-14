Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita M. McGee. View Sign

OLEAN - Rita M. McGee, of North 10th Street, passed away peacefully in her home Monday (Feb. 11, 2019), surrounded by her loving daughters.



She was born April 7, 1926, in Olean, a daughter of the late Charles and Frances Klice Allram, and was proud that her parents were among the first parishioners of St. Mary's Church to have their names engraved on the vestibule wall.



On Oct. 23, 1947, she married Kenneth F. McGee in St. Mary's of the Angels Church, where she was a lifelong member. They were married for over 63 years until her husband's death in 2010.



Mrs. McGee attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Olean High School in 1944, where she was a cheerleader and sang acappella in the school chorus.



Her passion for music carried on throughout her life, as she sang in a big band and played the accordion and organ. She also loved Frank Sinatra and the Bee Gees.



She was employed by New York Telephone Company as a telephone operator prior to raising her family.



Mrs. McGee loved playing bingo, cards and going to the casino. She also enjoyed watching sports with her husband, especially the Chicago White Sox and the San Francisco 49ers, as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She and her husband treasured fond memories of their camping trips and hosting family holidays and dinners.



Her daughters greatly appreciated that she was able to bake them a birthday cake each year up until the age of 90. Rita was an excellent cook and baker and prepared many delicious meals and desserts for family gatherings. She baked many loaves of poppy seed bread from scratch at Christmastime for her family to enjoy.



Her grandchildren loved the scrapbooks she would present to each of them at their graduation, filled with memories and accomplishments from their childhood school days through high school.



She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, and will be deeply missed by all.



She is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Rick) Howard of Olean, Patti (Howard) Richardson of Olean and Sandy Abdo of Rochester; seven grandchildren, Tania Ziolkowski, Erin (Keith) Batten, Rachelle (Craig) Ryan, Nicole (Greg) Lewis, Raymond Kibodeaux, Lucien Kibodeaux and Derek Howard; six great-grandchildren, Michael Ziolkowski, Warren Ziolkowski, Nicholas Ziolkowski, Taneta Ziolkowski, Kendall Batten and Emarie Batten; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Pauly; a brother, Louis Allram; and four sisters, Frances Boser, Grace Sutton, Anne Hanobik and Joan Stebick; and a son in law, William Abdo.



Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc. 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



Memorials if desired may be made to HomeCare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; or to a .

