FILLMORE - Robert A. Whiting, of 9712 Council House Road, died Saturday, (Sept. 26, 2020) in his home.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1938 in Morrisville, Vt., a son of the late Roland and Ruby Davis Whiting. He married Joan Moller, who predeceased him. Later in 1989, in Ontario, he married Martha Osborne, who survives.
Family and friends may gather from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
A private committal service will be held on Oct. 11, 2020 in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery, Angelica.
