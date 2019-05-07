CUBA - Robert B. Metcalf, 80, passed away Sunday (May 5 2019) after a short illness.



He was born March 15, 1939, in Black Creek, to the late Fred and Mildred Thomas Metcalf.



Bob was a 1957 graduate of Cuba Central School.



He was employed with Robert Hopkins, and Rinker Oil Company, until his retirement in 2002. Following his retirement, Bob enjoyed his receptionist duties, with Deborah Didion Tax Preparation.



Bob enjoyed having breakfast and coffee, with his friends, at the Kopper Keg. He also enjoyed NASCAR, Sprint Car racing with Ray Jordan and cruising the world with Debbie. Bob enjoyed going to Cuba-Rushford basketball games.



Bob is survived by his loving companion of over 30 years, Deborah Didion; his children, James B (Melissa) Metcalf and Tammy Kay (Wayne) Furr. Bob also loved Debbie's children as his own, Jennifer (Brian) Whiteman, Michael Wight, Amy (Casey) Ryan and Kate Didion; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Esther Knapp and Mary Margaret Wheaton.



There will be no funeral. A celebration of life party, as per his request, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at 5857 Hilltop Road, Cuba.



Memorials can be made in his honor to Cuba Fire Department, 51 E. Main St., Cuba, NY 14727.