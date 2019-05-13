COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Robert C. "Bob" Martin, 90, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away, in his home, Thursday (May 9, 2019) surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a short illness.
Born Dec. 10, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was a son of James Robert and Elizabeth Deppa Martin. On Oct. 8, 1960, in Coudersport, he married Phyllis J. Rees Martin, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2008.
Bob attended East High School in Youngstown.
Mr. Martin enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany, from 1946 to 1949. In 1950, he went to Korea, serving there until 1952. He attained the rank of sergeant and was wounded in action, receiving two Purple Hearts and two battle stars. While in the service, Bob learned to fly.
Bob was an over-the-road trucker, having worked for Youngstown Cartage for 35 years. He later was employed, as a driver, by Adelphia Communications, for several years.
Bob was a member of Potter Post 192 American Legion in Coudersport and a member of the Genesee Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed woodworking, having made rocking horses and other wooden toys, for his nieces and nephews, and making cabinets. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends in the morning and shooting his guns. Bob was a kind and generous man.
Left to cherish his memory are a sister, Sharyon Ann Fye of Painted Post N.Y.; several nieces and nephews, including Jeanne (Dennis) Miglicio and Victoria (Robert) Copp, both of Emporium; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by a stepson, Larry E. Lattin; and two brothers, Norman Martin and Jack Martin.
Graveside military honors will be accorded by the Potter County Honor Guard at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) in Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport.
Bob had entrusted his end of life care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Bob, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 13, 2019