OLEAN - Robert C. "Bob, Pops" Prizel, of 161 S. 25th St., formerly of 116 S. 14th St., passed away Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.



Bob was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Angola, and was a son of Clarence and Maude Wagner Prizel. On July 13, 1957, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Silver Creek, he married his wife of almost 56 years, Truda S. Munn, who predeceased him Feb. 26, 2013.



Bob was a 1953 graduate of Angola High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1962.



Bob worked for Niagara Mohawk as a customer service representative for over 30 years, retiring in about 1990. He also worked at The Castle as a bartender as well as at his son's pharmacy, Prizel's Pharmacy, for many years.



Bob was very involved in Olean City politics and he ran in an election to be an alderman. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, the Enchanted Mountains Masonic Lodge and he was a Shriner.



Bob was very involved with the Little League while Bobby was playing. He was an avid St. Bonaventure Basketball and Olean High School Sports fan. Bob enjoyed raising his boxers and attended many American Kennel Club dog shows. He also enjoyed camping with his friends and family. He had many permanent camping sites around Chautauqua, but he truly loved spending time watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with them. Bob was fondly known as "Pops."



Bob is survived by a son, Robert J. "Bobby" (Tiffany) Prizel of Olean; two daughters, Julie A. (Daniel) Carlascio of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Deborah L. (James) Sebunia of Albany; seven grandchildren, Connor and Jarrett Prizell, Allison (Alex) Padgett, Michael (Julia) and Samuel Carlascio, and Nicholas and Samantha Sebunia; one great-grandson, Noah Robert Padgett; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bob was especially fond of his daughter-in-law's nieces and nephew, Jacqueline and Jacob Hannahs, and Jocelyn Messler.



Along with his loving wife, Bob was predeceased by four siblings, Geraldine Young, Wallace and Raymond Prizel and Deloris Driscoll.



Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight (Feb. 28, 2019) at Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Members of the Enchanted Mountains Lodge 252 F&AM will conduct a Masonic funeral service at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (March 1, 2019) at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean. The Rev. Kim E. Rossi, Rector, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the Olean Sports Boosters, C/O Olean High School, 410 West Sullivan St., Olean, NY 14760.



