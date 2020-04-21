|
|
ALLEGANY - Robert E. "Bob" D'Amicol, 85, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020) at his son's home, in Allegany.
Bob was born on June 7, 1934, in Bradford, Pa., to Daniel and Vada McMillen D'Amicol.
He graduated from Bradford High School in 1952.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army, and after his discharge, Bob sold insurance to credit unions in and around the Seattle-Tacoma, Washington area, as a general manager at GMI.
Bob was an active man, who enjoyed playing golf. He was a season ticket holder for the Seattle (Wash.) Seahawks, and often attended the Seattle Mariners games and the Boeing Classic Golf Tournaments.
He enjoyed telling stories about playing football and softball, and often spoke of the fun he and his wife had, being involved with the Kiwanis Kapers, in Bradford.
Bob was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He was very actively involved and attended his children's and grandchild's school activities. He never missed a ball game that his son participated in.
He was known for his sense of humor and telling jokes. His family and friends will always remember him as being generous to a fault.
Bob is survived by his wife, M. Jeanne D'Amicol of Allegany; a son, Steven T Saunders (Bonnie) of Allegany; a daughter, Kim D'Amicol (Jeff) Jelden of Seattle; a grand-daughter, Montana Jelden of Seattle; a sister, Nancy Neel; two nieces, Amy Robl and Christina Finch.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and David D'Amicol; and his sister, Georgia McDaniel.
The family would like to thank the Cattaraugus County Departments of Aging and Health for providing care and support.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Cattaraugus County Region Community Foundation Meals on Wheels/Friend of Aging Fund, One Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.
As per Bob's wishes visitation will not be observed. The family was assisted by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
To leave a condolence for the family visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020