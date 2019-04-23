Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Lemon Sr.. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEGANY - Robert E. Lemon Sr., 85, of 4750 S. Nine Mile Road, passed away peacefully, Easter Sunday (April 21, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Born Dec. 7, 1933, in Olean, he was the son of Fred H. and Bertha D. Warrior Lemon. On Oct. 24, 1953, at St. Joseph's Maronite Church, in Olean, he married Mary J. Abdo, who predeceased him May 20, 2016.



Robert worked at multiple jobs, including the former Wirthmore Feed Co. and Stroehmann's Bakeries. His last job was at Cutco Corp., where he worked for 22 years, prior to his retirement.



He was a member of St. Joseph's Maronite Church in Olean; the Allegany American Legion; and the Cutco Retirees. He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation "Heron Clan," and was a former member of the Olean Eagle's Aeerie 616. He liked playing "Texas Hold 'Em," and he enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.



Surviving are three children, Robert E. (Toni Ricciardi) Lemon Jr. of Willowick, Ohio, Donald J. "Sammy" (Julie Bellamy) Lemon of Allegany and Diane "Dee" Childs of Olean; grandchildren, Kyle (Lauren) Lemon, Ryan Lemon, Jeff (Michelle) Henning, Amanda Lemon, Ashley (James Fisher) Lemon, Jason (Crystal) Childs and Brad (Jenn Ullman) Childs; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob Lemon, Alicia, Kayla and Madison Henning, Devan, Julius and Lyric Childs and Liam Fisher; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah and Luca Childs and Silas Maine; a brother, Ronald Lemon of Allegany; a sister, Helen Monroe of Allegany; a brother-in-law, Eugene Abdo of Olean; a sister-in-law, Arlene Abdo of Rochester; his former daughter-in-law, Cathy Lemon, whom he thought of as a daughter; and many special nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by four siblings, Winifred M. Stier, Calvin H. Lemon, Lucille C. Neporadny and Frank E. Lemon.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (April 25, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (April 26, 2019) in St. Joseph's Maronite Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203.



