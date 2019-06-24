Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Lemon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLOWICK, Ohio - Robert E. "Bob" Lemon Jr. passed away suddenly, and peacefully, Friday (June 21, 2019) after his long battle with cancer.



Born Dec. 24, 1954, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Robert E. Lemon and Mary J. Abdo Lemon Sr.



Bob was raised in Olean and attended Olean High School.



Shortly after, he moved to Florida, where he lived for 36 years, and worked in sales, for various office and furniture supply companies. In 2003, he met his fiancé Toni, and they moved to Willowick, in 2008. He continued working in sales, in Ohio, for his business friends Peter and Kim Anderson, co-owners of The Office Cart.



He was very active in school sports, and lettered in golf; basketball; and football. He was most passionate about the game of golf, and played well enough to have participated in a few Pro-Am tournaments. He also enjoyed the card game, Texas Hold 'Em.



While in Ohio he lived close to Toni's family; was actively involved in their lives; and grew to love them very much.



He is survived by his loving fiancé of over 15 years, Toni Ricciardi; two sons, Kyle (Lauren) Lemon of Loxahatchee, Fla. and Ryan Lemon of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Olivia Lemon and Jacob Lemon; a brother, Donald "Sammy" (Julie Bellamy) Lemon of Allegany, N.Y.; a sister, Diane "Dee" Childs of Olean; several nieces and nephews, Jeff (Michelle) Henning, Amanda Lemon, Ashley Lemon, Jason (Crystal) Childs and Brad (Jenn Ullman) Childs; several loving great nieces and nephews; and a great-great nephew; Toni's children in Willowick, Kim (Clint)



The family will be present to receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean, during which time memories will be shared; Bob's favorite music will be played; and a message will be delivered by a family friend, Pastor Rick Price.



Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a Ronald McDonald House of the giver's choice.



Online condolences may be expressed at WILLOWICK, Ohio - Robert E. "Bob" Lemon Jr. passed away suddenly, and peacefully, Friday (June 21, 2019) after his long battle with cancer.Born Dec. 24, 1954, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Robert E. Lemon and Mary J. Abdo Lemon Sr.Bob was raised in Olean and attended Olean High School.Shortly after, he moved to Florida, where he lived for 36 years, and worked in sales, for various office and furniture supply companies. In 2003, he met his fiancé Toni, and they moved to Willowick, in 2008. He continued working in sales, in Ohio, for his business friends Peter and Kim Anderson, co-owners of The Office Cart.He was very active in school sports, and lettered in golf; basketball; and football. He was most passionate about the game of golf, and played well enough to have participated in a few Pro-Am tournaments. He also enjoyed the card game, Texas Hold 'Em.While in Ohio he lived close to Toni's family; was actively involved in their lives; and grew to love them very much.He is survived by his loving fiancé of over 15 years, Toni Ricciardi; two sons, Kyle (Lauren) Lemon of Loxahatchee, Fla. and Ryan Lemon of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Olivia Lemon and Jacob Lemon; a brother, Donald "Sammy" (Julie Bellamy) Lemon of Allegany, N.Y.; a sister, Diane "Dee" Childs of Olean; several nieces and nephews, Jeff (Michelle) Henning, Amanda Lemon, Ashley Lemon, Jason (Crystal) Childs and Brad (Jenn Ullman) Childs; several loving great nieces and nephews; and a great-great nephew; Toni's children in Willowick, Kim (Clint) Smith and their children, Thomas and Andrew, Mike (Sherri) Hargas and their children, Amanda, Ryan, Emily and Alexa, and Matt (Maggie) Hargas and their children, Dylan and Jovie.The family will be present to receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean, during which time memories will be shared; Bob's favorite music will be played; and a message will be delivered by a family friend, Pastor Rick Price.Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a Ronald McDonald House of the giver's choice.Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.