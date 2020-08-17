PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Robert Edward Hull, VMD, passed away peacefully at home in McCandless Township, on Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.
Born Nov. 1, 1945, in Olean, N.Y., Robert was the son of the late Herman Edward and Ruth Deschler Hull.
Robert graduated from Olean High School in 1963. While at Olean High, he participated in varsity basketball and ran track. He went on to Bowling Green State University, where he received a bachelor degree in German, with a minor in biology, and then a master's degree in biology.
As part of his studies, Robert spent a summer semester in Salzburg, Austria, studying the German language and local customs. He was inducted into both biology and German honor societies while at Bowling Green.
Robert then went on to the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, where he earned the veterinarian medicine doctoral degree, in 1973.
On June 30, 1973, Robert married Diana Laskowski in Lake Ariel. The couple relocated to Pittsburgh, where Dr. Hull owned and operated the Middle Road Animal Clinic for 40 years. Dr. Hull retired from his passion of providing veterinary care in 2016.
Robert's hobbies and interests were many and mostly enjoyed in the outdoors. His favorite destination in both spring and fall, was Cape Cod, Mass., where he could be found cycling the Cape Cod Rail Trail or paddling his kayak on a bay or pond. Visiting the Cottage Street Bakery and watching sunsets over the bay were also favorite pastimes.
In the winter, he could be found downhill skiing in the Rocky Mountains. Other memorable destinations include Canada; England; Germany; New Zealand; Australia; and national parks.
Some of Robert's favorite musical artists were Mozart; Tchaikovsky; John Denver; Peter, Paul and Mary; Bruce Springsteen; and Andrea Bocelli. A highlight for him was hearing Andrea Bocelli live in concert. Music spoke to his emotions and often moved him to dance.
Family was important to Robert, and he will be missed by those he loved, and who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; his children, Ethan (Stephanie) Hull, Brenton Hull and Alissa Smith, all of Pittsburgh. He was the proud Pap Pap to Leah Smith and Opa to Camellia and Blaise Hull. Additional survivors include his sisters, Karen Hull of Olean and Kathleen (Ben) Sueoka of College Station, Texas; a brother, Thomas (Patricia) Hull of North Hampton, N.H.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Herman Edward and Ruth Deschler Hull; and his super kitty, Ralph.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, and will be officiated by Suzanne Block, DS of Cornerstone District of the United Methodist Church. Private burial services will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Donations may be made, in memory of Robert Hull, to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org
or at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.