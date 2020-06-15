CUBA - Robert F. "Bob" Clayson, 78, of 5832 County Road 7D, Cuba Lake, passed away at home Friday (June 13, 2020) after a lengthy illness.
Born on Jan. 7, 1941 at home in Cuba, he was a son of Bert and Elizabeth Smith Clayson. On Sept. 8, 2007, he married the former Donna Case, who survives.
Bob was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1961. After graduation, he went to work for the Motor Inn Garage, as a mechanic, and in 1968, went to work for the Texaco Station, also in Cuba.
In September of 1968, he began working for Cuba Central School as a mechanics helper, and was later promoted to transportation supervisor, retiring in the Winter of 2000.
He was a member of the Cuba Men's Bowling League, the Firemen's League and the Three Man League.
During the 1960's he raced stock cars. He loved NASCAR, including his yearly trip to Michigan with friends; gardening; restoring his 1940 Ford truck; and producing maple syrup, maple candy and maple cream for 28 years.
Bob and his wife enjoyed traveling to Hawaii; to Mackinac Island in Michigan; to South Carolina to see the Christmas light show; Florida; Mt. Rushmore; the St. Louis Arch; and different sight seeing places out West.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Clifford (Gianna) Finn of Rochester, Daniel Finn of Rochester and Robin (Michael) King of Caledonia; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Eva McCabe Owego; his only niece, Roseann (Bryan) Cole of Nichols; and a lifetime of good friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Marshall Clayson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) in West Clarksville Cemetery, Clarksville. A celebration of life gathering will be held at his home, at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.