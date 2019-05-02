Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Dingman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse , PA 16748 (814)-697-6570 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse , PA 16748 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse , PA 16748 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Robert F. "Bobby" Dingman Jr., 87, of Coudersport, formerly of Coneville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday (April 30, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, with his family at his side, after a short illness.



Born Thursday, Sept. 17, 1931, in Coudersport, he was a son of Robert F. and Mildred B. Meacham Dingman.



Bobby attended the former Coneville Country School and was a graduate of Shinglehouse High School. Along with his family, he owned and operated the former Dingman's Store in Coneville for many years until his retirement.



Bobby was a member of Hebron Union Church in Hebron Center. He loved visiting with his customers and many friends.



Left to cherish his memory are a sister, Joyce L. Lambert of Coudersport; a niece, Janice (Grant) Darrah of Coudersport; a nephew, Jerry (Doris) Lambert of Frenchtown, Mont.; several grandnieces and grandnephews; an aunt, Thelma Swift of Coudersport; and several cousins.



Bobby was predeceased by his parents.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday (May 3, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Hank St. Amour of Hebron Union Church and the Rev. Howard R. Burnham, pastor emeritus, officiating. Burial will be in Rathbone Cemetery, Coneville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hebron Center Christian School, 1149 SR 44N, Coudersport, PA 16915.



Bobby entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



