CATTARAUGUS - Robert F. Murray Jr., 74, formerly of Cattaraugus, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at his home in Rochester.



He was born on June 20, 1944, in Gowanda, the son of the late Robert F. and June Hinman Murray Sr.



Mr. Murray was employed at Chase Bank, in Rochester, for many years, as a loan officer.



He was a member of the Unity Church of Greater Rochester, as well as a past member of the former United Methodist Church, in Cattaraugus.



Robert is survived by a son, James (Elizabeth) Murray of Walnut Creek, Calif.; a daughter, Barb (William) Agor of Plainfield, Ill.; a step-brother, Robert (Kathy) Fink of Little Valley; step-sister, Carol Szimoninz of Portland, Ore.; as well as three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Mr. Murray is predeceased by a sister, Kathy Lengvarsky.



Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m., March 22, 2019, at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m., from the funeral home.



Burial will be in Liberty Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Unity Church of Greater Rochester.