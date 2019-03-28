OLEAN - Robert F. "Bob" Stanek, of 2850 McDuffy Road, formerly of Bolivar, passed away Monday (March 25, 2019) at his home, following an illness.
Bob was born July 31, 1956, in Buffalo, and was a son of Robert F. and Constance Cornelius Stanek Sr.
He grew up in Cheektowaga and then lived in Bolivar for a period of time.
Bob was a self-employed auto body repairman. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and fishing.
Bob is survived by a son, Jason Stanek; three siblings, Wendy S. (Butch) Dobies of Alden, Ted A. Stanek and Cheryl A. Shepker, both of Cheektowaga; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by infant twins, Justin and Destiny Stanek.
There will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 401 North Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019