Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. "Bob" Stanek. View Sign

OLEAN - Robert F. "Bob" Stanek, of 2850 McDuffy Road, formerly of Bolivar, passed away Monday (March 25, 2019) at his home, following an illness.



Bob was born July 31, 1956, in Buffalo, and was a son of Robert F. and Constance Cornelius Stanek Sr.



He grew up in Cheektowaga and then lived in Bolivar for a period of time.



Bob was a self-employed auto body repairman. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and fishing.



Bob is survived by a son, Jason Stanek; three siblings, Wendy S. (Butch) Dobies of Alden, Ted A. Stanek and Cheryl A. Shepker, both of Cheektowaga; and several nieces and nephews.



Bob was predeceased by infant twins, Justin and Destiny Stanek.



There will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 401 North Union St., Olean, NY 14760.



Online condolences may be made at OLEAN - Robert F. "Bob" Stanek, of 2850 McDuffy Road, formerly of Bolivar, passed away Monday (March 25, 2019) at his home, following an illness.Bob was born July 31, 1956, in Buffalo, and was a son of Robert F. and Constance Cornelius Stanek Sr.He grew up in Cheektowaga and then lived in Bolivar for a period of time.Bob was a self-employed auto body repairman. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and fishing.Bob is survived by a son, Jason Stanek; three siblings, Wendy S. (Butch) Dobies of Alden, Ted A. Stanek and Cheryl A. Shepker, both of Cheektowaga; and several nieces and nephews.Bob was predeceased by infant twins, Justin and Destiny Stanek.There will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time.Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 401 North Union St., Olean, NY 14760.Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

646 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close