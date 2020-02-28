|
OLEAN - Robert G. Givan Sr., 75, of Olean, passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Veterans Administration Hospital, Buffalo, after a brief illness.
Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Bradford, Pa., he was a son of Paul and Bertie Yeaples Givan. On Nov. 18, 1968, in Ringgold, Ga., he married the former Paula Mikolajczyk, who survives.
Robert was a graduate of the Hinsdale Central School, Class of 1963. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971, during the Vietnam War. During his service, he achieved the rank of SPC5, and was Crane helicopter crew chief.
He had been a computer lathe machinist, for Tri-Co Industries and Alcas Cutlery, for several years. He had also owned and operated Givan's Auto Body Shop, in Olean, with his wife. In 2002, he started his own business Swimwear On The Go, retiring in 2015, after selling the business to his daughter. He will be remembered as a man that was always willing to help others anyway that he could.
Robert was an avid outdoorsmen and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. In his younger years, he liked dirt track racing on the Olean Raceway. He also followed NASCAR series. In later years, he enjoyed raising Sugar Glider pets.
He leaves behind his wife, Paula Givan Olean; a son Robert G. (Shelly) Givan Jr. Olean; three daughters, Christina Smith of Olean, Shelli (Scott) Givan-Baker of Olean and Robin Sammis of Salamanca; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Givan and Jerry Givan; a sister, Ione Burlingame; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Givan.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020