Robert G. "R.G." Smith
1927 - 2020
HINSDALE - Robert G. "R.G." Smith, 93, of 3621 Fay Hollow Road, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 23, 2020), three days after admission to Olean General Hospital.

Born Nov. 15, 1927, in Olean, he was the son of Clarence Smith and Velma Willis Smith O'Dell. He was married to Lillian Vida Burfield, who predeceased him Jan. 1, 1986.

Robert was a graduate of Olean High School and was a truck driver for Boss-Linco for a number of years. He worked in law enforcement for the Allegany Police Department and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department. He also worked for the Town of Hinsdale and served as a constable. For many years he owned and operated Bob's Quaker State in Olean prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed car racing, and especially followed NASCAR. He also enjoyed his regular routine of meeting with friends for coffee and conversation.

He is survived by a longtime companion, Patricia Kirtz; two granddaughters; one sister, Nancy (Danny) Main of Cuba; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Robert G. Smith on March 19, 2002; one brother, Lester Maxson; and two sisters, Cecile "Putie" Hale in 2015 and Terry O'Dell, who died in infancy.

No services are being scheduled at this time. A private memorial gathering will be held by family at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, next to his wife.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
