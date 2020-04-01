|
|
WELLSVILLE - Robert G. "Bob" Yager, 72, of Wellsville, died Sunday (March 29, 2020) in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo.
Born Jan. 20, 1948, in Darien Center, he was the son of Stephan and Virginia Baumgartner Yager. On Aug. 30, 1969, in Buffalo, he married the former Julia Ann Krzyanowski, who survives.
A graduate of Alden High School, he earned a degree in automotive repair from Alfred State College, Wellsville campus.
After graduating from Alfred State, he worked for Wellsville Auto Parts and then worked for D&J Body Shop for over 20 years. He taught at Alfred State College for nine years. During that time, he operated Robert Yager Repair Service in Wellsville for over 30 years until his death.
Bob was a former member of the Wellsville Lions Club and enjoyed participating in the Wellsville Minstrel Show. He was a member of the Bolivar Horseshoe Club and loved hosting pig roasts for his family and supporting the state troopers.
In retirement, Bob's world revolved around spending time with his grandson, working in his shop building and repairing, gardening and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife of over 50 years, Julia, are two daughters, Denise E. (Larry) Yager Knoll of Darien Center and Karena Shivell Yager of Cornelius, N.C.; a grandson, Caleb; former son-in-law, David Shivell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Ronald Yager, Raymond Yager and Geraldine Yager Ferrar.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no service. Burial and a gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be determined at a later date. Cremation will be at Olney-Foust Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medical Transport Service (MTS), P.O. Box 586, Wellsville, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2020