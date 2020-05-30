Or Copy this URL to Share

ELDRED, Pa. - Robert H. Haynes, 93, formerly of Larabee, passed away on Friday (May 29, 2020) at the Pavilion at BRMC, following a lengthy illness.



Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, are incomplete and will be announced with the complete obituary in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

