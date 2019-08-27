|
|
GENESEE, Pa. - Robert H. Kenyon, 82, of Genesee, died Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019).
Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W., Ulysses, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle, will officiate. A luncheon will follow in the church social room.
Memorials may be made to Genesee Cemetery, 310 Main St., Genesee, PA 16923 or the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses.
Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019