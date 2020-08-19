WELLSVILLE - Robert H. "Bob" Peterson, 77, of Wellsville, died Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) in Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Salamanca.
Born March 21, 1943, in Salamanca, he was the son of Harold and Helen Scott Peterson. On Nov. 4, 1967, in the Franklinville Free Methodist Church, he married the former Cheryl Scott, who survives.
He was employed by Dresser Rand for over 42 years in maintenance and then on the burr bench.
Bob was a member of IAM Local 1580, life member of Willing Volunteer Hose Co., Wellsville Volunteer Fire Co. and attended Yorks Corners Mennonite Church.
He umpired with local Little League and assisted with Wellsville wrestling.
Surviving besides his wife, Cheryl, are four children, Harold (Theresa) Peterson of Virginia Beach, Va., Thomas (Shawna) Peterson of Wellsville, Deborah (Ryan) Coble of Angelica and Robert (Vicki) Peterson of Lewis Run, Pa.; 14 grandchildren, Ashley Peterson, Brittney Peterson, Nathen Peterson, Chelsae (Nicholas) Ashe, Hillary Peterson, Dyanna Coble, Hannah Coble, Tyler Coble, Abbigail Coble, Autumn Coble, Mallory Coble, Ricky Irwin, Robert Peterson and Cyruss Fanning; a sister, Norma (Adam) Delity of Ellicotville; and three nephews, Dan Delity, Steve Delity and William Delity.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, with a memorial service following at noon. Rev. Gene Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Allegany County Office for the Aging (for Alzheimer's assistance), 7 Court St., Belmont, NY 14813; or to Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.