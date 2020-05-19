OLEAN - Robert J. "Bobby" DaPolito, of 129 S. 17th St., passed away on Sunday (May 17, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with a brain tumor.
Bob was born on Sept. 24, 1964, in Olean, and was a son of Joseph R. and Rebecca L. Williams DaPolito Jr. On Nov. 6, 1987, in Great Valley, he married his wife of 32 years, Lisa M. Beeles, who survives.
Bob was a 1982 graduate of Olean High School. He and his father worked together painting houses, both inside and outside, for many years. Bob managed Bear Hollow Furniture in Great Valley, for a period of time before opening Willoughby's Furniture, in Olean, which he owned and operated for the past 15 years, until 2018 when he closed due to illness.
Bob truly loved his wife and enjoyed spending time and traveling with her. One of his favorite things to do was get breakfast with his dad before work. He also enjoyed going to the races with his best friend, Darin Potter, whom he loved like a brother. Bob adored his dog, Isabelle.
He had a very strong faith, never questioning God and always put others before himself. Bob will be remembered as a kind, laid-back man with a love for life. He had a great sense of humor and a devilish twinkle in his eye.
Along with his loving wife, Bob is survived by his parents, Joseph R. and Rebecca L. DaPolito Jr. of Olean; two daughters, Chrissy J. (David) Anthony and Claire K. DaPolito, both of Erie, Pa.; and five grandchildren, Jameson, Nessa, Trenton, Elijah and Emmelyn.
At this time services will be private. The Rev. David W. Herne, pastor of Heritage Aflame Ministries, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery in Olean.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Bob had a heart for children with cancer and a love for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which he donated to throughout his life. In memory of Bob and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2020.