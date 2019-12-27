|
WELLSVILLE - Robert J. Madden, 86, a former resident of 144 Trapping Brook Road, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) at Manor Hills.
He was born June 28, 1933, at Tullar Maternity Hospital, in Wellsville, the son of the late Theodore and Catherine Brennan Madden. On Sept. 23, 1961, at St. Joseph's Church, in Scio, he married Catherine J. Baker, who predeceased him on April 6, 1992.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of the Immaculate Conception School, and Wellsville High School in 1951. He was employed at Worthington Corporation, for 43 years, retiring as a pattern maker in 1994.
He was an active member of the Dyke Street Engine Company Company No. 2, where he served as secretary for 58 years. He was a life member of the Volunteer Fireman's Association of Allegany County and the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Fireman; a member of the the Fireman's Association of New York State; a member and past president of the Scio Senior Sunshine Club; and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, where he served as an usher for many years.
Bob enjoyed living at Manor Hills, were he resided since June of 2015. He also enjoyed woodworking, and collecting model firetrucks.
He is survived by his daughter Janet E. (Lori Niemi) Madden of Plymouth Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and wife, by a brother, Edward Madden; and a sister, Marlene McDowell.
Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday following visitation. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wellsville.
Please consider memorial donations to the Dyke Street Engine Company No. 2.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019