GREAT VALLEY - Robert J. Puszcz, 75, of Great Valley, passed away Friday (May 24, 2019) at Absolut of Salamanca.
He was born Nov. 16, 1943, in Great Valley, the son of the late Joseph and Lorretta Kuhaneck Puszcz.
Mr. Puszcz was a Vietnam-era veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. While he was in the Navy, he traveled the country on the U.S. Navy sharpshooter team.
He was a plant manager at York Meritt as well as other area plants.
Mr. Puszcz was a very active member of Holy Name of Mary RC Church in Ellicottville; Ellicottville American Legion; Cattaraugus County Trappers Association; Olean Rod and Gun Club; and a lifetime NRA member. He was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by two brothers, Alois (Lillian) Puszcz of Great Valley and Paul Kuhaneck of Texas; and nieces and nephews, Joseph, Mary and Benjamin Puszcz, Lisa Willey and Ann Adams; a sister-in-law, Margaret Puszcz of Maples; very dear friends, Don (Nancy) Roll of Great Valley; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, James Puszcz.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday (May 29,2019) from Holy Name of Mary RC Church in Ellicottville.
Burial with military honors will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to any veteran-related charity.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 25, 2019