HORSEHEADS - Robert J. Swartz, 83, of Horseheads, passed away Friday (March 22, 2019) with his beloved family by his side.



Robert was born April 2, 1935, in Olean, son of the late Harold Sr. and Agnes Klimczyk Swartz. Robert married the love of his life, Barbara Davie, at St Joseph's Church in Olean, on Nov. 16, 1957, and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.



Robert graduated from Olean High School, and later from the School of Pharmacy, at Ferris State College, in Big Rapids, Mich.



Robert and Barbara raised three children, and their home was always filled with laughter, family, good friends and a polka or two.



Robert was known for his sense of humor; excellent work ethic; and genuine heart. Robert loved all of his family, and had a special place in his heart for Barbara, his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of them all.



Robert was a veteran of the U.S.



Robert was a registered pharmacist, and held several positions in hospital and retail pharmacy, retiring from P & C Foods in Elmira.



He was a communicant of Holy Name of Jesus Parish; Ss. Peter & Paul Church; and a life member of the B.P.O.E. 2297, Horseheads.



Robert was an avid outdoorsman, and very much enjoyed fishing and hunting, with his family and friends. Robert was also active in Boy Scouts as a youth and later as a Scouting executive, in Michigan, for many years.



He is survived by his wife Barbara, and children and grandchildren, son, Dr. Michael (Carolyn) Swartz of Uxbridge, Mass. with children, Kristina (Sean McColgan) of Worcester, Mass. and Robert Swartz of Uxbridge; daughter, Michele (Francis) Ortell of Wellsburg with children, Allison Ortell of Berwyn, Pa. and Alexander Ortell of Elmira; son Matthew (Pamela) Swartz of Fletcher, Vt.; sister, Maurine (Bernard) Beechler of Amherst; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Swartz of Statesville, N.C. and Barbara Swartz of Franklinville; along with several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Harold Swartz Jr., Rose Marie Leonard, Maurice Swartz, Patricia Stabb and David Swartz.



Special thanks to the ICU team at Arnot Ogden Hospital. for their excellent care of Robert. as well as the long-time care of Dr Rupik.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (March 28, 2019) at the Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira. Prayers will be offered there at 9:30 a.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Olean.



