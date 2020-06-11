Robert J. "RT" Thomas
BOLIVAR - Robert J. "RT" Thomas, 42, of 310 Evans Ave. passed away Monday (June 8, 2020).

He was born Dec. 1, 1977, in Lake Worth, Fla. He was the son of Robert J. and Judy Pettit Thomas.

RT was a graduate of Spectrum High School in Stuart, Fla. RT owned and operated Thomas Masonry Co. of Bolivar, later was employed by the Village of Bolivar in the water department and at the time of his death was the chief waste water plant operator in the Village of Cuba.

He served as a town tax assessor for the town of Wirt. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 772, Bolivar.

Surviving are his life companion, Stephanie J. Dunn of Bolivar; four children, Kylee E. Thomas, Baylee C. Thomas, Isabel S. Thomas and Brennan R. Thomas; father, John Michael Thomas of Bolivar; four sisters, Lisa Jordan of Wellsville, Shelley Thomas of Bolivar, Jessica Jordan of San Diego, Calif. and Melanie Feller; one brother, James (Coral) Jordan of San Diego; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Thomas of Bolivar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Pettit in 1990.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar, on Friday (June 12, 2020). A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar. Pastor David Herne of the Heritage AFlame Ministries will officiate.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
