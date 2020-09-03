1/
Robert J. Vosburgh Jr.
1952 - 2020
LITTLE VALLEY - Robert J. Vosburgh Jr., 67, of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Buffalo, son of the late Robert J. and Irma Zimmerman Vosburgh Sr.

He worked as a foreman in Buffalo for many years and enjoyed bicycling as well as being an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Vosburgh is survived by four brothers, Eric Vosburgh of Olean, Roderic (Ellen) Vosburgh of Cheektowaga, Kurt (Kelly) Vosburgh of Little Valley and Hans (Trisha) Vosburgh of Cheektowaga. Also surviving are two sisters, Gretchen (Eric) Chudyk of Lancaster and Greta (Joseph) Fridmann of West Valley; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to invite Robert's family and friends to an outdoor celebration of Robert's life and love at noon Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at 214 Sixth St., in Little Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. Little Valley.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
