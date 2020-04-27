Home

Robert K. Whyde

Robert K. Whyde Obituary
FRANKLINVILLE - Robert K. Whyde, of Reynolds Road, died Friday (April 24, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born June 14, 1957, in Indianapolis, Ind. He was the son of James and Frances Cape Whyde. On June 20, 2009, in Olean, he married Lorraine Harris, who survives.

Bob was a self-employed handyman, who enjoyed shooting pool, and was in several leagues, and singing karaoke.

Surviving besides his wife of Franklinville and mother of Indianapolis, Ind., is a daughter Stacey Whyde of Indianapolis; a brother, David (Jackie) Whyde of Indianapolis; a sister, Kelley Whyde of Ohio, two stepsons, Tony (Samantha) Harris and Daril (Lindsy Kaden) Harris, both of Franklinville.

He was predeceased by his father; and two brothers, Kevin and Richard Whyde.

Memorials may be made to the Machias Fire Dept., PO Box 315, Machias, NY 14101.

Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
