Robert Keech Obituary
HINSDALE - Robert L. Keech, 76, of 4551 Gile Hollow Road, Hinsdale, passed away at home Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) after a short illness.

Born April 13, 1943, he was raised by Harvey and Leona Yaw from the time he was an infant.

In his younger years Robert worked as an orderly for Olean General Hospital and retired from Mosler Safe Company in Franklinville.

He loved to hunt and received a proclamation from State Senator Cathy Young for his combined 60 years of service to the Ischua, Lyndon and Hinsdale Fire Companies as a volunteer firefighter.

He is survived by two sons, Brad Keech of Hinsdale and Darrin (Vikki) Keech of Canisteo; four grandchildren, Bradley, Tyler, Colin and Dustin; a brother, Karl (Norma) Stanbro of Franklinville; his beloved cat, Peanut; and a host of adopted foster siblings over the years.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Paul Yaw and Earl Brooks; and a sister, Virginia Melfia.

At his request there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
