Robert L. Baehr
FILLMORE - Robert L. Baehr, of 7740 Centerville Road, died Oct. 30, 2020, in Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born on July 19, 1947, in Batavia, a son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Engel Baehr. On Dec. 16, 1967, in Newfane, he married Linda Darnell, daughter of the late Landon and Jean Darnell, who survives.
During his youth, Bob grew up in Clarence Center, Wrights Corners and Wilson.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving for four years, until his discharge in 1969. Afterward he became employed by Diversified Manufacturing, before going to Harrison Radiator, a division of GM in Lockport. He worked there, as a tube mill operator, until his retirement on July 1, 2000.
After his retirement, he and Linda moved to Allegany County, where Bob had hunted for years.
Bob was a 30-year member of Terrys Corners Volunteer Fire Company, in Lockport, and a member of the William P Brooks Hose Company, after moving to Fillmore.
In recent years, he and Linda enjoyed wintering in Sebring, Fla. and going on several cruises. For the last 20 years, they both drove for the Amish in the surrounding community. It was a job that quickly became full-time and one that they loved.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife of 53 years, is his trusted companion, Mr. Snickers; a brother-in-law, Gary (Tammy Monroe) Darnell of Wilson; a sister-in-law, Anita Darnell of Liverpool; two nephews, Nathan Darnell of New Orleans, La. and Brandon (Tara) Darnell; and two great-nieces, Mari and Claire Darnell of Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Paul R. Darnell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to William P. Brooks Hose Company, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735 or the Centerville United Methodist Church, c/o Mildred Vosburg, PO Box 55, Hume, NY 14745.
