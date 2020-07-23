OLEAN - Robert L. ""Bob"" ""Grumps"" Bell, formerly of Fay Hollow Road, most recently a resident of the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Jan. 27, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Coy and Alice Effie Mae Carter Bell. On May 29, 1954, in Woodcock Borough, Pa., he married the former Annette M. ""Annie"" Shorts, who predeceased him Nov. 21, 2014.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Bell Communications serving Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties and later opened and ran Olean Telephone Store in Olean.
Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman and ham radio operator. He also enjoyed skydiving and traveling. Bob was very active with several churches in the area and volunteered at Loaves and Fishes food pantry. After retirement, Bob and his wife enjoyed serving with the SOWER ministry.
Surviving are eight children, Kathleen (Stephen) Wagner of Hershey, Pa., Timothy (Jane) Bell of New London, Iowa, Mark Bell of Arcade, Jill Finch of Olean, Steven (Nicole) Bell of Lancaster, Scott (Christine) Bell of Olean, Paul Bell of Akron, Ohio and Peter (Patricia) Bell of Canton, Texas; 28 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leroy Bell; and two sisters, Shirley Calvert and Dairy Mae Moore.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Coy and Kenny Bell.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (July 24, 2020) and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral and committal services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Dan Todd, pastor of Hillside Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required.
Memorials if desired may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 753 Prospect Ave., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.