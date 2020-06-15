HOUGHTON - Robert L. Cummings, of 9881 Seymour St., died Saturday (June 13, 2020) in Houghton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Facility.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.