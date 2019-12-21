Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. "Bob" Johnson Obituary
OLEAN - Robert L. "Bob" Johnson, formerly of 1305 Kamery Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness, surrounded by the love of his closest family.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published in the Olean Times Herald. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the town of Olean Fire Department for equipment needs, 1297 Old Rock City Road, Olean, NY 14760; Fannie Bartlett House and Museum Preservation Fund, established in honor of Marie and Bob Johnson, c/o Mayor Bill Aiello,Olean Municipal Building, 101 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760; The Comstock Center, for the advancement of Hospice Care, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or to a charity or cause close to your heart.

Condolences to the family may be sent to the home at 1305 Kamery Road, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -