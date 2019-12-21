|
|
OLEAN - Robert L. "Bob" Johnson, formerly of 1305 Kamery Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness, surrounded by the love of his closest family.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published in the Olean Times Herald. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the town of Olean Fire Department for equipment needs, 1297 Old Rock City Road, Olean, NY 14760; Fannie Bartlett House and Museum Preservation Fund, established in honor of Marie and Bob Johnson, c/o Mayor Bill Aiello,Olean Municipal Building, 101 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760; The Comstock Center, for the advancement of Hospice Care, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or to a charity or cause close to your heart.
Condolences to the family may be sent to the home at 1305 Kamery Road, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019