Robert L. "Smitty" Smith

COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Robert L. "Smitty" Smith, 81, of Coudersport, died Saturday (March 9, 2019) at Sweden Valley Manor, after a long illness.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday (March 17, 2019) at the First United Presbyterian Church at Fourth and Main Streets in Coudersport. Burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
