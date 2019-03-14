OLEAN - Robert L. Vaughn Sr., of 127 S. 13th St., passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Vaughn Sr..
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of Harvest Field Outreach, will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019