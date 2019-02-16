HINSDALE - Robert L. "Bob" Wilson, 85, of Hinsdale, passed away at home Friday (Feb. 15, 2019).
|
Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa., are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 16, 2019