WELLSVILLE - Robert Lewis "Pisky" Piscitelli, 83, of 33 Herman Ave., passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Wellsville, the son of the late Glenn and Helen Cardamone Piscitelli. On Sept. 20, 1958, in Wellsville, he married Barbara J. Lanphear, who survives.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of Wellsville High School, and obtained his barber license in Buffalo. He barbered in Wellsville for 63 years.
He had served as president of the Wellsville Midget Football League. He coached the Wellsville, New York versus Wellsville, Ohio Midget League football game for many years, and was an assistant coach for the Wellsville Lions High School football team in the 1970s.
He was a member of the Wellsville Country Club for many years, past president of the Men's Golf League and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, the New York Yankees and attended all the Wellsville High School games up until the time of his passing.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking trips to the casino and watching and attending many sporting events. He had a passion for horse racing and had the honor of having a horse named after him, "Piscitelli," who ran in the Grey Goose Breeders' Cup.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 61 years, are three children, Debbie (Tom) Pinney, Lisa (Gary) Arnone and Dean (Mary) Piscitelli; six beloved grandchildren, Kristin and Salvatore Arnone, Shawn (Jen) and Ryan (Randi) Pinney, and Nate and Jon Piscitelli; six great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Gianni Arnone, Parker and Beau Pinney and Bailey and Layla Tennis; a brother, William "Bill" Piscitelli; his in-laws, Beverly Bennett, Nancy (Dick) Mills, Judi (Bill) Wiemann; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a great-grandson, Salvatore Arnone; and a brother-in-law, Lance Bennett.
He was blessed with many, many close friends, neighbors and clients, and was a well-known pillar in the community.
Friends are invited to "drive by" the family home from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020). A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the "Joyce Family" Catholic Charities Food Pantry & Outreach, 67 E. Pearl St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 8, 2020