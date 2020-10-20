1/1
Robert Lowell "Bob" Ivey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Robert "Bob" Lowell Ivey, 65, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was born in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 10, 1955, to Fred and Virginia Hyams Ivey, where he spent his childhood years, before moving to Oceanside to live with his grandparents, Dorothy and Clarence Hyams. Bob married Lynn Shelley on May 10, 2003.

In his 20's, Bob decided to move to what he referred to as "God's County," and settled in Hornell, and eventually Olean, where he worked for, and retired from, Erie 1 BOCES.

In his spare time over the years, Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles as president of ABATE; racing RC cars; Formula 1 races at Watkins Glen; driving fast; and listening to audio books and his vast music collection.

Bob's idea of heaven was at camp in Amish country, that he and his wife, Lynn, found comfort in, during the summer months.

He is survived by his person, his soul mate and wife Lynn; daughter, Regan Ivey; step-sons, Brandon (Teri) Hamilton, Josh (Patty) Rhow and Seth (Amber) Rhow; step-daughter, Bridget (Gail) Hamilton; eight amazing grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his loving sisters, Judith Sheppard and Pam (Dennis) Carletta.

He was supported by his dearest friends, Paul Kula and Kirk Cleveland. And we can't forget his precious sidekick, Bailey.

An open service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) followed by a sharing of memories at the Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at camp.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Services of Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19 and NYS Health Department regulations apply.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved