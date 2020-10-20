OLEAN - Robert "Bob" Lowell Ivey, 65, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) after a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 10, 1955, to Fred and Virginia Hyams Ivey, where he spent his childhood years, before moving to Oceanside to live with his grandparents, Dorothy and Clarence Hyams. Bob married Lynn Shelley on May 10, 2003.
In his 20's, Bob decided to move to what he referred to as "God's County," and settled in Hornell, and eventually Olean, where he worked for, and retired from, Erie 1 BOCES.
In his spare time over the years, Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles as president of ABATE; racing RC cars; Formula 1 races at Watkins Glen; driving fast; and listening to audio books and his vast music collection.
Bob's idea of heaven was at camp in Amish country, that he and his wife, Lynn, found comfort in, during the summer months.
He is survived by his person, his soul mate and wife Lynn; daughter, Regan Ivey; step-sons, Brandon (Teri) Hamilton, Josh (Patty) Rhow and Seth (Amber) Rhow; step-daughter, Bridget (Gail) Hamilton; eight amazing grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his loving sisters, Judith Sheppard and Pam (Dennis) Carletta.
He was supported by his dearest friends, Paul Kula and Kirk Cleveland. And we can't forget his precious sidekick, Bailey.
An open service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) followed by a sharing of memories at the Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at camp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Services of Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 and NYS Health Department regulations apply.