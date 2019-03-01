LITTLE GENESEE - Robert M. "Bob" Garden, 34, of Little Genesee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) from injuries sustained in a car accident.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. "Bob" Garden.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where a celebration of Bob's life will follow at 6 p.m.
Bob's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
A complete obituary will follow.
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019